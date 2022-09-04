Tanner’s high-flying offense was on display again on Friday night, and combined this with a stout defensive performance to defeat Tharptown 63-0 in the opening of regional competition.
Tanner is now 2-1 on the season following their opening week loss to Lauderdale County and their second week win over Mae Jemison.
Following this win over the Tharptown Wildcats, the Rattlers have won their past two gaems by a combined scored of 124-46.
They have scored 154 points on the season, as they scored 30 in the Lauderdale Co. game.
Their two-game win streak will be put on the line when Falkville comes to town in what will be the Rattlers’ third home game in four competitions in 2022.
Like Ardmore, Tanner picked up a valuable road regional win and now sits at 1-0 in the games that matter the most.
Karl Parham only passed eight times in the game for the Rattlers, but when 6 for 8 with 117 yards and 2 touchdowns – both to Skylar Townsend.
Parham also added 48 yards on the ground in what is becoming a dangerous running game.
Elinneaus Jackson, once again, put on an impressive showing after rushing for 300 yards the previous week versus Mae Jemison in what was a memorable performance.
Against Tharptown, he totaled 3 touchdowns on 91 yards rushing on only 6 carries.
Head coach Oscar Bonds spread the wealth to multiple rushers in the game. In addition to Parham and Jackson, Nick Garth had 4 carries with a touchdown, Kian Jackson had 5 carries and a touchdown, Angel Cortes had 2 carries and a touchdown and Keonta Love had 3 carries and a touchdown.
7 different players scoring a touchdown is a rare sight at any level of football.
A story about the rarity of such a feat will be provided this week online and in print.
Defensive stats:
Elinneaus Jackson - 4 sacks
KC Hale - 4 tackles for loss
Elyjah Jones - 1 sack and 1 forced fumble
Skylar Townsend - fumble recovery
