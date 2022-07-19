Women’s football camps are becoming more common across Athens-Limestone County as women in the community continue to show their interest in the sport and supporting local high school teams.
Schools such as Athens and others in the county host these events in conjunction with football season around the corner to garner excitement for the upcoming year.
Athens held their women’s camp last week.
Athens football’s head coach Cody Gross expressed his interest in giving women an opportunity to learn more about the game, and enjoys the hype is builds for his team’s season.
“I think it’s a fun thing. I want to see excitement build for our upcoming season,” Gross said. “I think it was good and it is going to be good again (next year).”
In addition to having the event again next year, Gross is talking about possibly having the event again this season, with the camp being a hit once more.
The event has been a success every time it has been held, even with this being the first time Athens has hosted the camp in a few years.
“I think they enjoyed their time,” Gross said.
Ardmore will hold their women’s football camp tonight, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., from Ardmore’s home football facility.
* With inclement weather taking place today, The News Courier will provide an update on the status of the camp. *
More updates will be provided on women’s football camps.
