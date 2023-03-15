On St. Patrick’s Day the people of Athens will have three concurrent opportunities to celebrate:
- St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Athens Alehouse & Cellar: 4-10 p.m. with Florence based musician Andrew’s Legend, food from Sandman Sandmiches and Rocket City Popperz, beer tents, and fun for the whole family.
- Limestone Legends Billiards- St. Patrick’s Day Party Featuring DJ Manny with Acosta Entertainment. DJ/Karaoke begins at 8:30 p.m. This is a 21+ event.
- Unplug’D Athens will host an event in Merchants Alley from 7-10 p.m. Live music from Lockhart Music and Brandon Lee, DJ, food & drinks.
The events at the Alehouse and Merchants Alley will be family friendly events, but the Limestone Legends party will be 21+.
“We’re going to have Acosta Entertainment starting at 8pm that Friday! We are a 21+ only venue,” the Millers, Limestone Legends owners, said. “The DJs offer karaoke as well as playing dance music/DJ music! We’ll have a special St Patrick’s day green frozen liquor drink. We’re encouraging everyone to wear green for the night!”
“We want to bring entertainment here so you don’t have to drive 15 or 20 minutes to get it,” Chris Burks with Unplug’D Athens said. “We always want to keep it a kid environment. Nothing wild or anything — keep it a kid atmosphere and family friendly — but, you know, bring that live entertainment.”
Athens Alehouse co-owner Ken Hill is hopeful that 2,000 or more people will attend the St. Patrick’s Day Bash. The street in front of the Alehouse will be blocked off for the event. The Athens Police Department said that this will not cause major traffic concerns.
“While these are not Athens Main Street events, we are here to support their efforts to bring people into downtown and help get the word out for these fun events,” Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.