A day spent working in the yard is ideal for passing the time on spring and summer afternoons.
A pristine landscape can add value to a property and instill pride in homeowners who put a lot of thought and effort into their lawns and gardens.
You can easily overlook potential threats when working on a lawn or garden on a sun-soaked day.
But safety precautions are of the utmost necessity when working in the yard, where the risk for serious injury is considerable. For example, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons reports that, in 2016, more than 90,000 patients, including nearly 5,000 children, were treated in hospital emergency rooms for lawn mower-related injuries.
People can prevent lawn-and garden-related injuries without going to great lengths.
Know your terrain before mowing
Knowing the landscape in your yard can reduce the risk of accident or injury. This action can be critical when mowing the lawn with a riding mower.
“Drive up and down slopes, not across. Avoid sudden turns; slow wide turns reduce the chance of tip over. If the machine stops when you are moving uphill, disengage the blade first, then back straight down the hill slowly. Don’t allow children on the mower. Make sure children are both out of the mowing area and supervised by an adult. Before backing up, look down and behind the machine,” said the Consumer Product Safety Commission in a statement. “Children are often attracted to the mower and the mowing activity. Keep guards, shields, switches and safety devices operational at all times. Clear lawn of objects such as rocks, toys, wire, etc. which could be picked up and thrown by the blade. Finally, read and follow the operator’s manual.”
Study hilly areas of the yard before mowing so you know which areas are safe to cut with a riding mower and which sites you should mow with a walk-behind mower. Adhere to the manufacturer’s recommendations regarding inclines to reduce tip-over accidents that can pin riders beneath the mower. For greater control when using a walk-behind mower on an incline, mow parallel to the slope.
Apply and reapply sunscreen
The Skin Cancer Foundation notes that sunburn is a leading cause in most cases of basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma, which is the deadliest form of skin cancer. Sunburns may not require trips to the emergency room, but they can still be severe. The SCF recommends applying sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside to allow the sunscreen to bind to your skin.
Reapply sunscreen at least every two hours and more often if you’re sweating excessively. The SCF recommends broad-spectrum sunscreens, which protect the skin from UVA and UVB rays. Though a product with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 is acceptable when walking the dog or driving to work, the SCF advises using a product with an SPF of 30 or higher when engaging in extended outdoor activities like gardening or mowing.
Employ the buddy system
Use the buddy system when pruning tall trees or performing tasks requiring a ladder.
The Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania reports that more than 164,000 people are injured each year falling off a ladder. Ask a significant other or neighbor to hold the ladder in place while you climb up to reduce your risk of falling. If cutting large branches, cut them piecemeal to minimize the risk of being injured by heavy falling branches.
Inspect the property for insect hives
The OIP notes that the most common insect stings in spring come from bees, wasps and hornets. Homeowners who are not careful can inadvertently come across hives when doing spring cleanup, making them vulnerable to bites and stings. That can be very dangerous for anyone, especially for people with a history of allergic reactions to insect bites or stings. Inspect areas where you’ll be working to ensure insects haven’t put down roots on your property. If you discover any hives and are hesitant to remove them on your own, contact a local landscaping firm.
Lawn and garden accidents and injuries can be severe. Thankfully, homeowners can prevent accidents and injuries by taking simple safety precautions while tending to their lawns and gardens.
