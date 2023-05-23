On Tuesday, Faculty members from SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School used the Northrop Grumman STEM Learning Lab at Athens State University for a summer training opportunity on incorporating STEM learning objectives in the classroom.
SPARK Media Specialist Abbi Griffith attended the training along with other teachers and administrators from the school.
"We are grateful for our continued collaboration with Athens State and were ecited to utilize the STEM Lab for our SPARK Leadership Retreat," Griffith said. "During our time, we were able to set goals and objectives for the 23-24 school year."
Athens State was just as excited to have local professionals utilizing the newly developed space.
"The addition of the Northrop Grumman STEM Learning Lab to our campus has benefitted Athens State students and also educators in the community," said a post on Athens State's Facebook page about the professional development taking place at the lab.
"The STEM Learning Lab will continue making a positive impact on our schools, community, and students of all ages," the post said.
Earlier this year, the lab was opened after a donation from Northrop Grumman provided the technology and supplies needed for Athens State to update the STEM Learning Lab.
The donation was used to purchase a smart board, robotics, coding tools, and other STEM materials, according to a previous news release about the lab when it opened.
It provides hands-on training and experience and over the next five years is estimated to help 1,000 teacher candidates and early in-service teachers, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.