According to the National Council on Aging, there were 92,371 older victims of fraud in 2021 resulting in $1.7 billion in losses. Listed as the top financial scams targeting older people are: governmental impersonation, sweepstakes scams, and robocall scams.
Older people aren’t the only group to fall victims of scams. The National Child Safety Council estimates that $40 billion is made each year from telemarketing scams. 57% of those victims are senior adults and 70% of seniors are targeted by telemarketers.
The NCSC lists nine common tricks used by telemarketers and scammers.
• “You must pay to win.”
• “You must decide now.”
• “We need your credit card number.”
• “You must pay now.” (cashier’s check, money order wired, or personally picked up)
• “Do not tell anyone, say you need the money for a family emergency.”
• “The initial investment will be well worth the risk” or “You’ll regret it later if you don’t.”
• “We do not provide written information or references.”
• “You’re stupid if you don’t do this.”
• “The promise or prize is in the mail.”
In December 2022, the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama hosted a Fraud Prevention Summit. Local seniors heard from a panel of experts about how to protect themselves from becoming a victim of scammers. The BBB also presented their Fraud & Scams Update for winter 2022. In the update, they outlined what people need to do to fight back.
Your rights when dealing with solicitation and scams
Whether online or in person, no matter what the offer, you always have a right to the following.
• Say “no.”
• Ask for information in writing.
• Consider the offer before making a decision.
• Not give out or verify personal information.
• Bar salespeople from entering your home.
• Hang up on scammers who demand money from you under the threat of arrest.
Eight ways to avoid unwanted telephone calls and mailings
• Get off mailing lists- to remove your address from mailing lists which send marketing materials based on your past purchases and interests by visiting www.dmachoice.org
• Opt-out of online behavioral advertising- the Digital Advertising Alliance consumer choice page allows you to opt-out of receiving ads from participating ad networks http://www.aboutads.info/choices/
• Stop pre-approved credit card offers- The BBB is aware that you will be asked for your SSN. This is a secure site which BBB employees themselves have used. www.optoutprescreen.com
• Block telemarketing calls- Exceptions include polling, surveys, and fundraisers from political parties and non-profit organizations. www.donotcall.gov
• Call blocking apps- these apps let a person create a blacklist of numbers that won’t be able to call your cell phone
• Cloud-based services- these work by analyzing call data and combining it with other people’s call data to create crowd-sourced blacklists.
• Call-blocking devices- designed for home phones, some devices use databases of known spam numbers to know which numbers to block while also allowing you to add your list of numbers
• Your phone carrier- many carriers will allow you to block from 10-30 numbers including anonymous callers.
Protection from identity theft
• File a police report
• Place a fraud alert or freeze on your credit reports- contact all three reporting agencies and let them know you have been a victim. Placing and removing a freeze is now free of charge.
• Set up automatic text or email alerts on all bank and credit card accounts.
• Notify all credit grantors and financial institutions- check the status on existing accounts as they may have been jeopardized. Create new passwords and change your PINs.
• Monitor your credit- consumers are entitled to one free annual credit report from each of the three credit bureaus. AnnualCreditReport.com (1-877-322-8228)
• If your SSN has been compromised- Contact the IRS ID Theft Protection Specialized Unit at (800) 908- 4490
• Request an IP Pin from the IRS
Report fraud to local law enforcement, the Better Business Bureau ,or your local consumer protection office.
For more information, please contact the Better Business Bureau.
210A Exchange Place NW
P.O. Box 1043
Huntsville, Alabama 35807
BBB office- (256) 533-1642
Email- info@northalabama.bbb.org
Facebook- BBBservingNorthAlabama
Twitter- @BBBNorthAlabama
National Consumers League Fraud Information Center- (202) 835-3323 or www.fraud.org
Federal Consumer Information Center- www.publications.usa.gov
