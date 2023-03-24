Strong storms to move into Limestone County late Friday

A line of strong to severe storms moves into North Alabama late Friday night ahead of a cold front according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
The NWS reports the line of storms will continue eastward across the area into early Saturday.
Storms are projected to be in Northwest Alabama around 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and in the majority of Limestone County between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. moving out of Alabama around 5 a.m.
The NWS said locally heavy rainfall is possible and the threat of flooding may be offset by the fast-moving nature of the storms. They add non-thunderstorm winds may gust to around 30-35 MPH.
Hazards listed include tornadoes, damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall and gusty non-thunderstorm winds.
