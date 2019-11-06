While many families already know what might be on the dinner table for Thanksgiving or Christmas, others can't say for sure there'll be anything.
It's with those families in mind that First United Methodist Church sponsors the annual Stuff-A-Truck food drive. Now in its ninth year, the campaign provides a way for community members to easily donate food and personal hygiene items that can be distributed by Limestone County Churches Involved.
"We have so many families that do not have enough to put on the table," said Ida Terry, one of the event's organizers.
She said in some cases, the family grows unexpectedly, such as when a grandparent finds themselves raising multiple grandchildren on a fixed income. They may have been barely scraping on their own, and now have to split their scrapings among several people.
"You can't budget for that," Terry said. "There's a lot of sad situations, and a lot of people cannot survive on Social Security with the income they have. It's just impossible."
That's where LCCI, FUMC and community donors come in. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, the public is invited to bring food and hygiene items to help "stuff the truck" at First National Bank on the corner of U.S. 72 and Lindsay Lane in Athens.
A Buddy Box marked just for the occasion will be waiting, and all donors have to do is pull up and wait for volunteers to help unload the car.
"People can't miss it," Terry said. "It's right there in the corner. They can drive off Lindsay Lane, go around (the bank), people can pick up their food, and (the donor) can keep going."
While all help is appreciated, nonperishable items are preferred. On the list of most-needed items are pancake mix, canned fruit, canned meats, canned tuna, canned vegetables, boxed crackers, packaged rice, bagged spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, complete boxed meals, canned cranberry sauce, boxed pasta meals (i.e., Tuna Helper), stuffing mixes, macaroni and cheese, canned soup or ravioli, canned chili or stew, pancake syrup, jelly, peanut butter, boxed potatoes, dried beans, boxed cereal, toilet tissue and bar soap. Other personal hygiene items will also be collected.
"We always give toilet tissue, bar soap and personal hygiene products because that's one of the things they always ask for," Terry said of LCCI's distribution.
While the food drive is only one day, item and monetary donations are accepted year-round at LCCI on the corner of Hobbs and Jefferson streets in downtown Athens. LCCI is open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. They can also be reached at 256-262-0671.
Anyone with questions about the Stuff-A-Truck food drive may call 256-232-6077.
