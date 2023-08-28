Saturday evening, downtown Athens was bustling with vendors, bands and attendees of the 2023 Summerfest event. With proceeds benefitting Make A Way, the event raised money to help those with special needs in the Athens-Limestone community.
Make A Way is an organization that seeks to support individuals, particularly children, with special needs by providing services, such as sensory rooms in schools and access to sensory friendly haircuts.
“(Make A Way’s) mission is to provide resources to assist groups of 2 or more individuals with special needs in a learning or recreational environment,” according to the Make A Way website.
Despite some windy moments, there was a significant turnout to hear the musical artists the Drunk in Memphis band, Will Paustian Music, Ledfoot and Back Road Sinners as well as enjoy food trucks and local restaurants on the Square.
Summerfest is grateful for the support of the vendors and community as they tried to provide funds to local nonprofit work. As they bask in the moments after this year’s event, they are already looking forward to next year.
“After months of planning it was nice to see it all come together. We couldn’t have made this event possible without or sponsors, vendors, and everyone that came out to support us. Our team is excited to see the impact Make A Way’s playground has on our community, and we look forward to hosting next year’s 2024 Summerfest.”
