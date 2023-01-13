Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones and Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin visited JES this week to award “Super Hero” Awards to the following students:
- Kindergarten: Robert Blankenship and Abigail Sandoval
- First Grade: Kayne Wiggins and Harper Cobb
- Second Grade: Braxton Johnson and Laura Rahm
- Third Grade: Brantley Hasting and Mattilea Taylor
- Fourth Grade: Charlie Quillen and Carly Whitt
- Fifth Grade: Kenzleigh Pitts and Landon Mazur
