Johnson Elementary School Super Hero Awards
By Taylor Lane taylor@athensnews-courier.com

Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones and Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin visited JES this week to award “Super Hero” Awards to the following students:

  • Kindergarten: Robert Blankenship and Abigail Sandoval
  • First Grade: Kayne Wiggins and Harper Cobb
  • Second Grade: Braxton Johnson and Laura Rahm
  • Third Grade: Brantley Hasting and Mattilea Taylor
  • Fourth Grade: Charlie Quillen and Carly Whitt
  • Fifth Grade: Kenzleigh Pitts and Landon Mazur

