A public meeting held Tuesday at Tanner High School helped shed some light on a major road project in the Tanner community, but some confusion also remains.
The News Courier heard from at least two people this week who had questions about property and right of way acquisitions along a 1-mile stretch of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, from near the intersection of U.S. 31 to Interstate 65 at exit 347.
Tim Weaver, right of way acquisition manager for the Alabama Department of Transportation, explained the project Friday. According to a preliminary design map, Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road will be widened to five lanes from just west of the intersection of U.S. 31 to the interstate. The city of Huntsville has plans to continue widening the rest of the road east toward Mooresville Road where it will intersect with Greenbrier Parkway.
A preliminary ALDOT planning map shows several parcels will need to be purchased to make the project a reality. Those include the Fuel City convenience store and a house behind the store at the southwest corner of the intersection of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road and U.S. 31, commonly referred to as the Tanner Crossroads. A restaurant on the southeast corner, El Pollo Maniaco, would also be purchased.
The map also shows another home and barn on the south side of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, heading east toward the interstate, and another parcel that just contains a concrete slab. Weaver said ALDOT officials have been asked why all the property slated to be acquired is on the south side of Huntsville-Browns Ferry.
“That has more to do with where the utilities are. It usually boils down to cost and how many people we're going to affect,” he said. “If we would have gone north, we would have had to go around (homes) and it would be been dangerous.”
The acquisition process
Acquiring property for a state road project is a little more complicated than someone purchasing a new home. There are several factors at play, including whether the property owner wants to sell and what the price would be.
Weaver explained the state uses local appraisers, and two appraisals are done.
“There's no reason to low-ball anyone because we're spending your money,” he explained.
Property owners are offered fair-market value. The minimum appraised value is the minimum price the state can offer the property owner. If the property owner doesn't like the offer, Weaver said there's room for negotiating.
If the property owner is not satisfied with the offer, Weaver said, an attorney would be assigned to the case and condemnation paperwork would be filed in probate court. The probate judge may appoint three commissioners, usually those with a real estate background, to investigate the case and establish a price to offer the property owner.
Condemnation is also known as eminent domain, a tool governments use to acquire property needed to complete a project.
If the property owner is not satisfied with the probate award, he or she may choose to sue the state, but it would not stop the project. Weaver explained the state pays the cost of the property into the court so it can take possession of the property.
“We can go ahead and build the project, even if a jury trial isn't scheduled until years later,” he said. “I don't like to use the word 'take,' because we're acquiring (the property). It's a process for us to move forward.”
About the project
State and local leaders have predicted the interchange could be vital to continued growth in the southern part of the county and for the success of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant and its related suppliers.
ALDOT Spokesman Seth Burkett previously said the project could begin in late 2020 and is estimated to cost $27 million. He added the project would improve access to the MTM plant and ease congestion on Interstate 565. Improving access to the $1.6 billion plant also factored into ALDOT's decision to widen I-565 from County Line Road to I-65.
Those wanting to provide written comment on the proposed plan have until Aug. 30 to do so. They should be addressed to ALDOT North Region Engineer Curtis Vincent, 1525 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400, Huntsville, AL 35806.
