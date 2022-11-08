Due to the high and rising number of flu cases, Tanner Elementary will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10. All other schools will report as normal.
Tanner Elementary closes due to flu
- Limestone County Schools
-
-
