The Tanner Rattlers tournament run came to an end after they lost Wednesday afternoon to Mars Hill Bible 70-57.
Tanner kept it close in the first half coming in 15-19 after the first quarter. They’d make up for their deficit by playing an 11-8 second quarter. Leaving them behind the Panthers by just one point at halftime (26-27).
It was the third quarter that would do the Rattlers in, it seemed (6-15). But they didn’t quit and upped the momentum to end the fourth quarter 25-28. It wasn’t enough to get the win, ending the tournament hopes for the Tanner boys.
Junior Skylar Townsend scored 22 points, the most for any player on either team during the game. Kaeson Caldarone and Dalton Smithson both scored 9 points. Endymion Tyus came away with 8 points. Trevor Peoples had 4, Tailan Hall had 3, and Jerrick Thompson had 2.
