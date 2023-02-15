Matt Smith has been a soccer coach for 10 years at Tanner. It’s home to him, and now he can add one more accomplishment to his list.
The Rattlers are ranked number one in the 1A-3A Week 2 rankings.
“I can’t lie to you, it’s definitely checked off the bucket list. Not only did I want to get there, now I want to hold it and keep it – take it all the way to state,” Smith said.
It might be early in the season but Smith is confident in his team.
“That’s the first time in program history that we’ve been ranked number one in the state 1A-3A,” Smith said. “It was a great feeling, a great accomplishment for the boys. They’ve earned it. They work their tails off, and I’m just glad they get to reap some of that hard work paying off.”
They just placed second in the Golden Cup in Albertville last weekend after tying with Sparkman 3-3 in the championship game. Coach Smith said it went to a penalty kick shootout and that’s where Sparkman won it.
“We are doing really well right now, and I’m happy with where we are,” Smith said.
The team beat out 5A Boaz (3-0), 4A Westbrook (1-0), and 5A Southside (2-0) to get to the championship game. The team now takes on a few other local teams. They beat Ardmore 7-2 on Feb. 14, and their next game is on Feb. 17 against Clements. There will be many more games in the next few weeks, but the next tournament they play will be against the county teams at the end of March.
The team has won three of the six county tournaments that have been played, including the last two years.
“We won back to back county championships, so we’re hoping to three-peat this year,” Smith said.
Coach Smith said the best year the Rattlers program has had was 2016 when they made it to the final four. Smith said one of the boys that was a leader on that team, Jose Moreno, has a brother, Justin Moreno, who is a freshman on the team this year. He also said he’s got two sets of brothers on the team now.
“It’s the whole community. It’s crazy; the family vibe and family atmosphere that we get here is unlike anywhere else,” Smith said.
The Tanner community is special to Smith and not just because he’s been a coach for more than a decade.
“This is home. I live two minutes down the road. I’ve been here, born and raised, my whole life. My momma went here; my grandparents went here. I’ve been here my whole life, 34 years,” Smith said.
While he’s been the soccer coach for 10 years, he’s coached other teams and been Coach Smith for 13 years. His advice for the students is to do work outside of practice to propel them to chamption status.
“I’ve told every kid I’ve ever coached if you’re not doing something outside of your sport then you don’t want to be successful,” he said. “You’re not going to win any championships like that and it’s going to be really hard to get to the next level.”
