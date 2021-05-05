A family in Limestone County decided to show their appreciation for teachers at Mustang Academy by surprising them with lunch, balloons and gift baskets as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.
Maria Tyler's son Michael is one of the students who attends Mustang Academy at Blue Springs Elementary School for additional help with his education. Mustang Academy caters to students with special needs through sensory settings, one-on-one attention, behavioral help and other assistance they might not be able to receive in larger classroom settings.
"These are kids who have unique situations going on, maybe need a little one-on-one attention," Tyler said. "They're in a small group. They're a wonderful group of teachers. They go above and beyond."
BSES Principal Cade Baker helped Tyler and her family arrange the surprise, which included lunch donated by Domino's in Athens and gift baskets filled with gift certificates, hand sanitizer, cookies and more. He said he feels lucky to have such great people in the Blue Springs family.
Mustang Academy's teachers said they feel just as lucky to be able to work with elementary students from all over Limestone County and help them grow.
"They bring out such joy in me, and they're such special kids," Ashlee Taylor said. "... Some just need a little help and guidance, and that's what we try to do on a daily basis."
Taylor is in her first year with Mustang Academy and said she's already been inspired to go back to school so she can pursue a career focused in special education.
Teacher Appreciation Week is being celebrated nationwide through Friday.
