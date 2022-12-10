Name: Christy Reeves
School: Blue Springs Elementary
Grade(s) taught: Kindergarten through fifth grade (Special Education)
Subject(s) taught: English Language Arts, Math
Post-secondary education: Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education w/ certification in Special Education from Athens State University
How many years have you been teaching? Two years nine months
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? All of my teaching experience is with Limestone County School.
What led you to choose your career path in education? I always wanted to be a teacher when I was a child, and when my life drastically changed at the age of 34, I decided to achieve my lifelong dream of being a teacher. I want to make a difference in the lives of the children I have the opportunity to teach as others have in my children.
Educators have faced a lot of adversity lately. What is one way you have grown professionally? I have grown professionally by continually learning, collaborating with my colleagues to assist me in becoming a better teacher, and always being a team player.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? I enjoy many things about my job, but one of the most is the family-oriented, student-driven atmosphere that Limestone County Schools incorporate in every classroom. In every classroom within our county school, any student can reach their full potential with the encouragement, support, and love of each faculty and staff member within Limestone County Schools.
What is one thing you have accomplished that you are most proud of? One of my greatest accomplishments is raising three children as a single parent while working full-time and attending college to obtain my degree. I wanted to teach my children that even when life drastically changes, it is never too late to start over.
Favorite book? The Holy Bible
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Outside of spending time with family, I enjoy floral design and gardening.
What piece of advice do you always give your students? Always believe in yourself and have a positive mindset; with self-motivation and determination, you can achieve anything. Always keep pushing forward, and never give up!
