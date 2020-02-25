An Elkmont teenager faces adult charges of sodomy and sex abuse after a younger relative disclosed the abuse to authorities, an official said.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Stephen Young said investigators learned of possible abuse Feb. 19. The victim, who is under the age of 12, disclosed during an interview that he was abused by 16-year-old Clyde Norman Reneau, a relative, Young said.
Young said Reneau admitted to having sexual contact with the victim during a subsequent interview with investigators.
Records show Reneau was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree sodomy and sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on $30,000 bond.
Because first-degree sodomy is a Class A felony, Reneau is being tried as an adult.
