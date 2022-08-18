The Isom family has lived in Athens for generations. Kent Isom says his grandfather started the farm as it’s known today, but farming was in the family long before that.
“I know there’s some account from the Civil War era. A diary that was kept by a lady in town ... she recounts in her diary of the Isoms growing peaches,” Kent said.
He’s been working on the farm his whole life, except for a few years away at college where he met his wife, Brooke, who ended up coming back home with him. Their kids are still young, but he says he hopes they take interest in it when they get older, like he did.
“You got to drag them out of bed in the mornings, but I’m trying to get them involved as much as I can,” he said. “Me and my dad, we’re out here for 12-13 hours sometimes.”
It’s a family operation from the start. Other than his dad, Wes, working with him on the farm, his mother Marlene also helps to sell the produce. Kent says they stick together to keep up with all that needs to get done.
They also have about 15 people who work around the farm with them, but he says they could use about five more. It’s early to rise for the farmers so that they can beat the heat and keep up with the many crops they grow.
“Spraying, plating, bush hogging, just stuff like that, going out in the field and picking whatever needs to be picked, whatever is in season, whatever needs to be done, just try to stay on top of things,” he said. “We grow peaches, apples, that’s our two main crops. We grow pumpkins, sweet corn, watermelons, we raise just enough vegetables to keep the stand.”
They sell to many farmers markets in the area of Huntsville, Florence, and Decatur as well as running their own stand off of Hwy. 72 where much of their land is located. He says they have around 300 acres: 100 in fruit trees, 100 in row crops, 50 in vegetables, “and the rest just holds the world together.”
Aside from the store, Isom’s has different U-Pick opportunities as well; right now it’s grapes.
“People aren’t really connected to farms anymore. They’re generations removed. So, I guess it’s kind of a thrill to come out and pick their own produce,” Kent said.
They’ve done flowers, strawberries, and other crops in their harvest seasons. It seems to draw the younger generations he says. As the county grows, more families moving here will find it a nice outdoor activity for all.
As time passes, growth continues in other ways. Much of what used to be farmland may be sold if a family doesn’t decide to stick with the business.
“A lot of your smaller farmers, I guess tenant farmers, they rent land from landowners, and once those families break up and they lose that land they don’t have anywhere else to turn,” Kent said. “So they get swallowed up in the whole mess really.”
It’s no surprise to anyone that Limestone is one of the fastest growing counties in the state, and with that comes more people driving past their land on both sides of Hwy 72.
“With all these people moving in here, it kind of puts a stress not only on them but on us too, just getting up and down the road,” he said. “We’ve got to cross this highway ten times a day with tractors and trucks loaded down.”
Despite the challenges, the growth can be to a farmer’s benefit if the people who move here decide to buy local produce.
“I think it helps the local economy, and they can be confident at where their food is coming from and that it’s safe and fresh and that it’s grown to high standards,” Kent said.
What makes Isom’s stand out? Kent says it’s the quality.
“We try to pick everything at peak ripeness. Nothing’s gassed or picked green and then allowed to ripen ... so they are getting the freshest that they can get,” he said.
