April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Bridge is hosting The Conversation Project Luncheon and Seminar to promote understanding provide tools for expressing personal medical care wishes during illness and unexpected medical emergencies.
The seminar will provide participants with strategies, supportive resources and tools for having these difficult conversations. Our presenters will be there to share a step-by-step process, offer insights for planning conversations with loved ones and answer questions.
Alabama Fork Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America, Inc., Transformational Life Solutions andThe Bridge “Where Community Matters” are all sponsors of the seminar and luncheon.
The event will take place at Pincham-Lincoln Center, 606 Trinity Circle, Athens, AL 35611. While registration is required at eventbrite.com, the event is free, and lunch and refreshments will be served to attendees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.