I have been driving by and admiring the oriental trees at 8852 Snake Road, in Athens for years. This month, I was privileged to take a tour of this “park like” yard filled with a vast number of the plants the owners love most — Japanese Maple, wild flowers, rhododendrons, wild azaleas, just to name a few.
Behind the yard
Jeff and Phyllis Claxton met through mutual friends at Auburn. He was from East Limestone and she from Central Kentucky. That meeting turned into a happy 40 years of marriage. Jeff retired after 30 years from working with the Department of Defense. Phyllis retired from 24 years from Limestone County Schools and Athens State University.
After living in the city, they decided they wanted to try country life with a few acres. In 1992, they purchased 15 acres on Snake Road, which included beautiful woods, rolling hills, and a winding creek.
Jeff had always loved working with plants and started a nursery in his back yard, selling by word of mouth. With Jeff’s love of maples he learned to graft, so there are a vast number of different sizes, colors, and varieties of Japanese maples all over the property.
The orange wild azaleas were in bloom when I visited and shone all over the yard and through the woods. Now the Peony garden is blooming. He no longer has a nursery and now enjoys continuing to landscape his own property.
When their children were young they thought working in the yard was a chore. Jeff and Phyllis’s son graduated with a degree in Forestry and currently lives in Oregon — that chore when he was young turned into a calling as he grew up. Recently, their daughter built a home next door and is enjoying her dad’s love of landscaping, along with her husband and children.
Future growth
Jeff’s next project is a Hosta garden between the properties. I can’t wait to stop by and see how he is progressing with the Hosta garden in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.