”Polar Express” Pajama Storytime Friday, Dec. 16 5 p.m.
Athens Public Library is hosting a “Polar Express” Pajama Storytime.
Ardmore Tinsel Trail Friday, Dec. 16 All day
Check out the Ardmore Chamber Tinsel Trail at the Bryan House at the corner of Ardmore Ave. & 1st St.
Deck the Halls Market Saturday, Dec. 17 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Live Music, refreshments, and art activities for kids at High Cotton Arts in Athens.
Elkmont Tinsel Trail Saturday, Dec. 17 All day
Check out the Elkmont Tinsel Trail in downtown Elkmont.
North Pole Stroll Sunday, Dec. 18 All day
Check out the 81 Christmas Trees at the North Pole Stroll in Athens. 100 N. Beaty St.
