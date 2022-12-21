Merry Christmas
stock photo

Farms Gift Shop Wednesday, Dec. 21 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

1818 Farms Gift Shop in Mooresville open 10-4 Today only.

Christmas Candlelight Service Wednesday, Dec. 21 6:30 p.m.

Service at Central Church of Christ 6:30 p.m. 321 Hwy 31 N. Athens.

Blazin Beats Bingo Thursday, Dec. 22 6:30 p.m.

Blazin Beatz Bingo 6:30 pm 111 W. Washinton St. Athens.

Christmas Movie Trivia Friday, Dec. 23 6:30 p.m.

6:30 Christmas Movie Trivia at Athens Alehouse.

North Pole Stroll Saturday, Dec. 24 All day

Take a North Pole Stroll on Christmas Eve. 100 N. Beaty St.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you