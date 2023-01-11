The Festival of the Cranes Friday, Jan. 13 All day
The Festival of the Cranes is a 3-day event at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge in Decatur to celebrate the winter migration of over 14,000 Sandhill cranes, as well as endangered Whooping cranes. Free.
Breakfast at Alabama Amvets Post 21 Saturday, Jan. 14 7-9:30 a.m.
Breakfast at Alabama Amvets Post 21 at 22769 Black Road for a breakfast open to the public. Only $6 and Veterans eat FREE.
Main Street Chic Ribbon cutting Saturday, Jan. 14 9 a.m.
Ribbon Cutting for Main Street Chic 30408 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore, Ala.
Space and Rocket Center Jan. 14-16 Three days
Teachers Have Free Admission to Huntsville Space and Rocket Center. rocketcenter.com/teacherappreciation
Athens-Limestone MLK Day Program Monday, Jan. 16 9 a.m.
Athens-Limestone MLK Day Meet at 200 W. Washington St. for Wreath Laying on the Square, then march to AL Veterans Museum on Pryor St. for Celebration and Presentation of awards at 9:30. Free. All city and government offices closed.
