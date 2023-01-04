MLK Essay & Art Contest Wednesday, Jan. 4 All day

Martin Luther King Essay & Art Contest Due to Mayor’s office by Friday. Visit enewscourier.com for the requirements.

Yoga at the library Thursday, Jan. 5 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Free Yoga at Athens Public Library on Jefferson St.

College & career fairs Friday, Jan. 6 8:30-11:30 a.m.

College & Career Fairs Ardmore High School

Kids paint class Friday, Jan. 6 5 p.m.

Kids ages 4+ Paint Class at Broken Brush $30

Veterans Coffee Call Saturday, Jan. 7 8-9 a.m.

Veterans of all wars and their families are invited for breakfast and fellowship Alabama Veterans Museum and Archive West Pryor Street.

