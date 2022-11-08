Salute to Veterans Thursday, Nov. 10 10 a.m.
Sgt. Michael David Gronkowski will be speaking at Calhoun Community College on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Veterans Day Luncheon Friday, Nov. 11 11 a.m.
Michael Durant will be speaking at the Alabama Veterans museum. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.
Free Breakfast for Veterans Saturday, Nov. 12 7 a.m.
The AmVet Post 21 is hosting a free breakfast for veterans at 22769 Black Road on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Stuff a Truck Saturday, Nov. 12 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
There will be a Stuff-A-Truck food drive at Hwy. 72 and Lindsay Lane. The event is to benefit LCCI.
Artemis Launch Party Sunday, Nov. 13 9 p.m.
Reserve your spot on Facebook to attend the Artemis Launch Party at the Huntsville Space & Rocket Center.
