Free Thanksgiving meal Wednesday, Nov. 16 5-8 p.m.
A free Thanksgiving Meal will be served at Days Inn on Hwy. 72 in Athens.
Festival of Trees preview party Thursday, Nov. 17 6-8 p.m.
Attend the Festival of Trees Preview Party at Donnell House. Tickets are $30.
Christmas Open House Friday, Nov. 18 4-8 p.m.
The Open House on the Athens Square will include photos with Santa, live music, carriage rides, and shopping.
Special waterfowl hunting Saturday, Nov. 19 All day
Special Waterfowl Hunting Day for Youth, Veterans & Active Military. Call (334) 353-2057 for more information.
Ice skating on the Square Sunday, Nov. 20 12-4 p.m.
Ice skating will be set up on the Athens Square for visitors to enjoy. Tickets are $8 each.
