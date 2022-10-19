Fall Happy Hour Friday, Oct. 21 5:30-7 p.m.
Join Athens Main Street for Athens Dulcimers our Fall Happy Hour Music Series in Merchants Alley.
Storytelling in the Library Garden Saturday, Oct. 22 10-11 a.m.
Storytellers in town for the 16th Annual Storytelling Festival will provide a free one-hour storytelling session on Saturday from 10-11 am at Athens Limestone Public Libarary 603 S. Jefferson St. Public welcome. 256.232.1233
Storytelling Festival at ASU Saturday, Oct. 22 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Get your Saturday Session 1 Ticket to Storytellers Festival for $25. 1st Session 9:00am-2:15pm. 2nd Session 3:30 pm-9:30 pm.
Free Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 22 1-4 p.m.
Free Fall Festival at Ark of Promise Church 15199 Brownsferry Road, Athens, AL 35611. Inflatables, Pumpkin Painting, Face Painting, Cake Walk, Snow Cones, Hot Dogs, Cotton Candy, Peanuts, Drinks.
Elkmont Community Fest Saturday, Oct. 22 4-9 p.m.
Cruise-in to Elkmont Methodist parking lot and register your car or truck for cash prizes. Listen to Live Music by Daniel Jones at 4, Will Stutts at 5:30 and Lesley Garris at 7. Enjoy delicious food from food trucks and shop the craft booths. Let the kids enjoy the bounce house, train rides and Rails to Trails Hay Rides. Free Event. Downtown Elkmont near Town Hall. Call 256.777.8061 for more info.
