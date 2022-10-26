Sponsor a tree Wednesday, Oct. 26 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sponsor Your Own Christmas Tree in Athens Limestone Tourism’s Annual North Pole Stroll for $100. For more information, call (256) 232-5411.
Winter Timber grand opening Thursday, Oct. 27 2 p.m.
Winter Timber is hosing a grand opening event. Attendees can win up to $50,000 in Raffle Prizes. Winter Timber is located at 1124 Hwy 72 E. (256) 444-2275.
Lester Haunted Hospital Friday, Oct. 28 8-11 p.m.
This is the last weekend for the Lester Haunted Hospital. Tickets are $20, and the hospital is at 30338 Lester Rd, Lester, AL 35647.
Pickleball Saturday social Saturday, Oct. 29 4-10 p.m.
Athens Alehouse & Cellar is hosting the Pickleball Tournament Saturday Social at Athens Alehouse & Cellar (111 W. Washington St.)
Zombie paintball at Grace Hill Saturday, Oct. 29 7-10 p.m.
Come ride through the woods and take aim at the undead in a game of Zombie Paintball at Grace Hill Farms in West Limestone (22611 Grace Hill Lane).
