Haunt Walks Wagon Tour Thursday, Oct. 6 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Meet at 100 N. Beaty St. and ride a horse-drawn carriage downtown Athens for a guided night tour with ghost stories. $25 advance tickets only on Eventbrite.com. Hosted by Athens-Limestone Tourism and sponsored by IMPACT Roofing.
Music from Balsam Range Friday, Oct. 7 7 p.m.
Live Music by Balsam Range at 55th Annual Fiddlers Convention (10/6-10/8) at Athens State University. $20 advance tickets only on Eventbrite.com.
Fall Open House Saturday, Oct. 8 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Fall Open House at Serendipity Antiques & Interiors. Great Sales and Free Coffee and Snacks. 22335 US-72 Suite B, Athens, AL 35613 (256) 232-9060
Wacky Quacky Derby Saturday, Oct. 8 4 p.m.
Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby Duck Race at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. $2000 Grand Prize. Adopt $5 ducks in advance by calling 256.233.8000. Hosted by Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful.
Athens Cemetery Stroll Sunday, Oct. 9 2-4 p.m.
Athens Cemetery Stroll in Athens City Cemetery. Actors in period dress, many of them descendants of the people they are portraying, stand beside the headstones of people that have contributed to Limestone’s history, heritage and culture. Hosted by Athens Tourism and Sons of Confederate Veterans. Free event. Donations accepted.
