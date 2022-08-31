Fall Music Series

Friday, Sep. 2

5:30 p.m.

Athens Main Street hosts live music in Merchant’s Alley every Friday September through November 11.

Veterans Coffee Call

Saturday, Sep. 3

8 a.m.

Veterans of all wars and their families are invited for breakfast and fellowship at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archive. 100 West Pryor Street Athens, AL (256)-771-7578.

The Trinity High School Alumni Reunion

Saturday, Sep. 3

9 a.m.

Parade from Westview St to downtown Athens followed by a picnic from noon-3 p.m. at Jimmy W. Gill on Hine St.

Run Like A Boss 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, Sep. 3

7 a.m.

27 Old U.S. 31 North. A benefit to bring support to those affected by cancer. (256)-335-1733 runlikeaboss5k@gmail.com or visit RunLikeABoss.org

Cruise In on the Square

Saturday, Sep. 3

6 p.m.

Athens Courthouse. Please leave parking on the North side of the square for restaurant patrons. Free and open to the public. All makes, all models of cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome. No judging.

