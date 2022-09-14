Haunt Walk Tickets
Friday 16
Before they’re gone
Get Your Oct Haunt Walks Tickets before they sell out. Adults $15, Kids $10. Wagon Tour $25. All tickets are advance only on EVENTBRITE.COM.
Annual Trail of Tears
Saturday 17
~12-1 p.m.
Watch the Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride as they pass Hwy. 72 in Athens on their way to Waterloo.
Celebrating The Art of the Host
Saturday 17
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Stop in Athens Florist & Gifts, 105 S. Clinton St.to see Fall Tablescapes and Floral Designs. Southern bites available. Free event hosted by Cotton & Quill and Athens Florist & Gifts. For more information, contact Matthew Jimmeson (256) 232-3344.
High Cotton Arts Gallery Stroll
Saturday 17
12-6 p.m.
Explore High Cotton Arts and its creators at this free event. There will also be food trucks on site at 103 W. Washington St.
Ardmore Glow 5K Run
Saturday 17
6-9 p.m.
Ardmore Glow 5K Run is sponsored by Studio H Dance Company at James Barnes Park, Ardmore, TN 38449, USA. For more info, go to Studio H Dance Company Facebook page.
