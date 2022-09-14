Haunt Walk Tickets

Friday 16

Get Your Oct Haunt Walks Tickets before they sell out. Adults $15, Kids $10. Wagon Tour $25. All tickets are advance only on EVENTBRITE.COM.

Annual Trail of Tears

Saturday 17

~12-1 p.m.

Watch the Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride as they pass Hwy. 72 in Athens on their way to Waterloo.

Celebrating The Art of the Host

Saturday 17

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Stop in Athens Florist & Gifts, 105 S. Clinton St.to see Fall Tablescapes and Floral Designs. Southern bites available. Free event hosted by Cotton & Quill and Athens Florist & Gifts. For more information, contact Matthew Jimmeson (256) 232-3344.

High Cotton Arts Gallery Stroll

Saturday 17

12-6 p.m.

Explore High Cotton Arts and its creators at this free event. There will also be food trucks on site at 103 W. Washington St.

Ardmore Glow 5K Run

Saturday 17

6-9 p.m.

Ardmore Glow 5K Run is sponsored by Studio H Dance Company at James Barnes Park, Ardmore, TN 38449, USA. For more info, go to Studio H Dance Company Facebook page.

