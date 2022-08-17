Athens Alehouse and Cellar anniversary
Aug 20
4 p.m.
Athens Alehouse and Cellar, located just off the Athens Square, is celebrating their 1-year anniversary of operations this Saturday at 111 W Washington St Athens, AL 35611, starting at 4 p.m.
Swing Through 5K
Aug 20
6:30-10 a.m.
Swing Through 5K at Calhoun Community College (6250 U.S. Highway 31S in Tanner, AL) benefiting the Physical Therapy Program on a flat, fast, and certified course. Race begins at 8 a.m. in front of the Allied Health Building on the north end of campus. Race Day Registration from 6:30-7:30 a.m. at the Calhoun Community College Health Science Building.
Crape Myrtle Festival
Aug 20
10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Crafts and small business vendors, Crape Myrtle sale, food trucks, entertainment and more. Bluegrass band at 11:00 a.m. Kids paint class at 1:00 ($12 to cover supplies). Juice band at 5:00 p.m. Parking and entry is free. 26425 Hamlett Street, (John Barnes Park — Behind Veteran’s Museum), Ardmore, TN.
Fall Festival
Aug 20
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Limestone County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association is hosting their Community Fall Festival taking place at Swan Creek Park.
Enjoy a day of fun with the whole family. Lunch plates for only $4.
Alabama Restaurant Week
Aug. 12-28
Celebrate Alabama Restaurant Week by trying a new Limestone County Restaurant. Search a complete listing at the Athens-Limestone Tourism website: https://www.visitathensal.com/restaurants.html.
