American Farm Heritage Days
Fri Aug 5th - Sat 6th 7:00 am - 11:00pm -
This 30th Annual Piney Chapel event offers something for everyone. Antique tractors & engines, arts and crafts, live entertainment and much more. Enjoy the Parade of Power, Fast Crank Competition, Slow Races and Skillet Throw for the ladies. $5 ea. 12 & under free. 20147 Elkton Road, Athens.
Athens Tourism Hosts Singing on the Square
Fri Aug 5th 7:00pm – 9:00pm –
Randy Waller & Company Band will be performing Bluegrass music in the final event of this season. Bring your chairs to the Marion Street side of the Athens Courthouse Square for this free event.
Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo
Fri Aug 5th and 6th 8:00pm - 11:00pm —
Don't miss the excitement at the rodeo. John Barnes Park. 26425 Hamlett St, Ardmore. Tickets can be purchased at the Ardmore Police Department (Adults $15 and Children 6-12 $10 - children 5 and under are free). Visit their Facebook page
Veterans Coffee Call
Sat Aug 6th 8:00am – 9:30am -
Veterans of all wars and their families are invited for breakfast and fellowship from 8:00AM-9:30AM at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archive. 100 West Pryor Street Athens, AL 256-771-7578.
Cruise In on the Square
Sat Aug 6th 6:00 pm —
200 W. Washington St. in downtown Athens around the Limestone County Courthouse - please leave parking on the North side of the square for restaurant patrons. Free and open to the public. All makes, all models of cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome. No judging.
