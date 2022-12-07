A Christmas Carol Performance Thursday, Dec. 8 7-9 p.m.
Athens Storytelling Festival’s Tim Lowry tells Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Athens Bible School Auditorium. Tickets are $20/adult and $10/kid.
Free Veterans Breakfast Saturday, Dec. 10 7 a.m.
There will be a free breakfast provided for veterans at AL AMVETS Post 21, located at 22769 Black Road.
Sippin Cider Festival Saturday, Dec. 10 4-8 p.m.
Stores around downtown Athens will be participating in hte Sippin Cider Festival and competing for the prize of best cider. The event is free to attendees.
Bells of Christmas Tour Sunday, Dec. 11 1-5 p.m.
The Ladies Civitan are hosting a holiday tour of homes. $25 dollars tickets at various businesses around the Square. Call (256) 777-2155 for more information.
Window Decorations Vote Sunday, Dec. 11 All day
Sunday is the last day to vote on Athens window decorations. Stop by the Athens Visitors Center and vote while you visit the 81 North Pole Stroll trees.
