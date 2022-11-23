Thanksgiving at Mildred’s
Thursday, Nov. 24
10:30a.m. — 3 p.m.
Happy Thanksgiving. Mildred’s in Ardmore will be open from 10:30 a.m to 3 p.m. $15. No RSVP. Call (256)-423-7272.
Black Friday Shopping
Friday, Nov. 25
All day
Do your Christmas and Black Friday shopping around the Square this year.
Small Business Saturday
Saturday, Nov. 26
All day
Be a Local. Shop Local in Limestone County.
Festival of Trees
Sunday, Nov. 27
1-5 p.m.
Donnell House Festival of Trees. Tickets $10 at the door. 601 S. Clinton Street.
North Pole Stroll
Sunday, Nov. 27
All day
Bring the family to see the Christmas Trees in the Athens-Limestone Tourism’s North Pole Stroll. 100 N. Beaty St. at the Duck Pond. Free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.