Thanksgiving at Mildred’s

Thursday, Nov. 24

10:30a.m. — 3 p.m.

Happy Thanksgiving. Mildred’s in Ardmore will be open from 10:30 a.m to 3 p.m. $15. No RSVP. Call (256)-423-7272.

Black Friday Shopping

Friday, Nov. 25

All day

Do your Christmas and Black Friday shopping around the Square this year.

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 26

All day

Be a Local. Shop Local in Limestone County.

Festival of Trees

Sunday, Nov. 27

1-5 p.m.

Donnell House Festival of Trees. Tickets $10 at the door. 601 S. Clinton Street.

North Pole Stroll

Sunday, Nov. 27

All day

Bring the family to see the Christmas Trees in the Athens-Limestone Tourism’s North Pole Stroll. 100 N. Beaty St. at the Duck Pond. Free.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you