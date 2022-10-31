4th Annual Holiday Dazzle Days at Crawfords Gifts Friday & Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday 1-5 p.m.
203 W. Washington St. Athens. Door prizes every 2 hours. Sweets & Cider from 4-6. Enter to win $50 gift certificates!
Open Farms Showcase Friday, Nov. 4 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
1818 Farms Hosts Fall Open Farms Showcase. Reservations Required 1818Farms.com. 24889 Lauderdale St. Mooresville, AL 35649.
Veterans Coffee Call Saturday, Nov. 5 8- 9:30 a.m.
Alabama Veteran’s Museum, 100 Pryor St W, Athens Veterans of all wars and their families are invited for breakfast and fellowship. (256) 771-7578
Athens Veterans Parade Saturday, Nov 5 11 a.m.
Athens High School (655 US Hwy 31). Show your support along the parade route: Hobbs St and around the Square. (256) 771-7578
Mental Health Fair Saturday, Nov. 5 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Community Wellness and Mental Health Fair sponsored by Foundations Counseling. Meet local providers. Learn about services available. Complimentary BBQ and door prizes. 202 Sanders St. Athens (256) 497-1790.
