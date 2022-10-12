Merchants Alley Happy Hour Friday, Oct. 14 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Fall is in the air and the best way to start your weekend is with the Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series! R&B tunes from Zami Mar & Byrdin the Alley beside UG White on Jefferson Street.
West Limestone Scares Friday, Oct. 14 6:30-11 p.m.
Head out to West Limestone for 2 spooky attractions: Zombie Paintball at Grace Hill Farms. Last tour at 10:30 p.m. www.GraceHillFarmsAL.com and The Lester Haunted Hospital open til 11 pm. www.thelesterhauntedhosptial.com.
Ardmore Car Show Saturday, Oct. 15 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The largest car show in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee drawing over 1000 unique cars and trucks from all over the southeast. Rain or shine! John Barnes Park, Ardmore Ridge Rd, Ardmore, TN, 38449.
Asian Pears at Isom’s Orchard Sunday, Oct. 16 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Crisp, Juicy, & SWEET! Cash and Check Only. 24012 US Highway 72 Athens, AL 35613 Highway 72 about 2.5 miles east of I-65.
Elkmont Rails to Trails Sunday, Oct. 16 Anytime
Park in downtown Elkmont and travel either direction on the Richard Martin Trail to see the most fabulous fall colors around! Free. Bike, Hike or Horse Friendly.
