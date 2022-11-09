Three athletes at Lindsay Lane – Lindsey Murr, Ray Anderson and Max Morrison – signed to play their respective sports at the next level in front of family, friends and coaches on Wednesday, November 9.
Lindsey Murr, a standout in multiple sports, is moving on to continue the Murr legacy of playing collegiate basketball. She signed with Blue Mountain College.
"It was really just a good fit. I went to BMC and it felt natural," Murr said. "I wish I could go right now, and I am also really excited about this season with my team. I hope we make it far."
Murr wants to major in business, probably marketing, as she currently runs her own business making necklaces, and hopes to continue its growth. She was able to buy her first car thanks to the business.
Ray Anderson, a standout pitcher for the Lions baseball team, signed with Northwest-Shoals Community College, as the school is adding the ace of the Lions' staff to their roster next season.
"Coach (David) Langston really just showed an interest in me, not just as a player, but really showed that he cared about me when I went there for my visit. I think he can make me a better player and not just somewhere I can just be for two years," Anderson said. "I am excited to get out there; just a new environment (in college)."
Anderson has goals of making it to D1 following his two years learning under a reputable baseball program. His dream has always been playing in the major leagues after watching the Atlanta Braves as early as 5-years old.
Max Morrison, longtime center fielder for the Lions baseball team, signed with Calhoun Community College, ahead of another season of trying to get Lindsay Lane back to the state title game.
"Calhoun is close to home. I love the baseball program there. I want to go to Calhoun, play some baseball there, go finish off somewhere at a four-year (university)," Morrison said. "I am ready for this (upcoming) season, I will tell you that. We want to win a state championship and that is what we are going for. We came so close last year."
Morrison is undecided about what the future holds for him following Calhoun. However, he is ready for a final season with Lindsay Lane baseball under the guidance of his father, head coach Charles Morrison. Morrison and Anderson are both returning key starters from their run to the title game last season.
Nicolle Sartain of The News Courier contributes to this report.
