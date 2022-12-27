It is often difficult for the Owls of this world to remain unnoticed. We must hover silently while others speak, the better to observe and note what’s important. While fluttering through the Alabama Veteran’s Museum in Athens recently, I was struck by a strange poster from World War II. It showed a surprised, naive American ‘everyman’. Two sinister people whispered in his ears. One whisperer was the ‘master race’ leader, Adolf Hitler. The other was Tojo, leader of the Japanese imperialists. The message the poster gave Americans was simple, “Don’t fall for enemy propaganda against our government; against our Allies; against Catholics, Jews, or Protestants! Remember, our Nazi and Fascist enemies are trying to get us fighting among ourselves!”
That was a simple, honest reminder. Our enemies know how to pit us against one another. They dredge up age-old Un-American prejudices, distrusts, hatreds, and fears. Then they try to scare us and make us fear each other, to distrust, and ultimately fight one another. Another year has passed with dozens of mass shootings. Many of these are linked to hatred spread online.
Lies intended to make you fear other races, ethnic groups, beliefs, and cultures have been a constant in America. Some lies are to make the fearful vote for someone, some lead the fearful to shoot those they’ve been told to fear. We Americans are usually pretty sharp though, and don’t always fall for the lies. Fellow Americans from all backgrounds have fought with us in wars, helped us in tornadoes, and sat with us when we lost a friend. What makes us Americans is our shared belief in what our Declaration of Independence declares.
A new year is here. What we celebrate with great feasts at the New Year is hope for the future. What makes America great is the idea that we can be a wonderful country where we all can be free. We can be free to practice our faith, or none, vote for whomsoever we please, and live and work wherever we want. This is why America has long been called ‘The Land of Opportunity.’ Everybody should have the same chances, and nobody should ever be held back because they’re different. How many years now have we been a nation despite those, foreign and domestic, who wanted to boil the American stew with hate’s poison? We are a nation born because we wanted to be free, in liberty, not tied to some dictator or duke’s whims. Our hope for a better American New Year is tied directly to the idea, expressed in our Declaration of Independence, that all men are created equal. No one can take away this ideal; we Americans will continue to strive to make this real for us all. This is the country to which people flee to escape tyranny, seek a better future for their families, escape violence. This is because here we try to live by the belief in equality for everyone before the law. We can even change the law peacefully when we believe laws, or those implementing them, are wrong. We’ll defeat those who wish to ruin our peaceful land with violence.
America is that ideal, hoped for place where at least each person will get a fair chance, and not be blocked by bigotry, race-baiting, status or fear. Those are our ideals, not always our practice. We remain the envy of the world because here we all really believe we should each have a chance to freely pursue happiness. Those who hate us, who don’t want these American ideals, first do what they can to make us forget we’re all equal. They try to turn us against each other, the better to undermine our greatest American strength, our equality before fair law. This is what white so-called master-race liars like Hitler wanted to undermine, what imperialists like Tojo wanted to destroy. Today’s tyrants do likewise. We see this same trick tried over and over to make Americans forget who they are, a free people equal before the law. The tyrants of this world want to bring down a free, equal, and hopeful country by causing us to fight one another. They haven’t succeeded yet. After all, we’re Americans.
Happy New Year! We’re Americans. We belong together.
