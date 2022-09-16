A clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 16, 2022 @ 7:39 pm
Tony Glover is wanted on outstanding warrants from the Limestone County and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Offices.
Tony Dewayne Glover, 39, of Elkmont, has been at large and wanted by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office since June for several crimes. Glover is now in custody.
More to come. See previous reporting in The News Courier.
