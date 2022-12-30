- SunDropped?
- Buffalo Rock acquires Madison SunDrop
- This story came in at #2 on The News Courier’s Top 10 list.
Cultivate Church purchases Cinemagic
- This story rocked many Athens natives – learning their beloved drive-in was closing was a hard hit. It ranks #7 on the Top 10 list.
It’s open: Buc-ee’s grand opening held
- The opening of Buc-ee’s was long awaited by all which is why it rounds our top stories at #10.
Railroad Bazaar
- Longtime Athens institution Railroad Bazaar closed its doors in 2022 after 48 years in business. Owner Don Chambers announced his decision to retire in late 2021 and closed the doors to the music store in early 2022.
- Railroad Bazaar opened in 1973 at the intersection of North Jefferson and West Hobbs and eventually relocated to the location on Eidson Street off Hwy 72. In the beginning, the store was mostly a gift shop with albums, posters and other music related items. The business evolved many times over the years. Car audio became a major focus in the ‘80s and, before closing, had become the go-to place for musical instruments.
Link_xjlfmagzThe new Publix officially opened its doors on July 13. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 7 a.m., and soon after, shoppers were able to get their first look at the new 48,000 square foot grocery store with second floor mezzanine. District manager Sean Franklin explained that having more than one Publix is not unusual in an area, and with the current growth and predicted growth, the second location just made sense. With the second location, Publix created an additional 150 jobs in Athens.
Top 5 business stories
