The top crime story of the year also comes in at No. 1 on The News Courier's Top 10 list. This story of the year will likely make the top lists of many other news outlets this year, but the Athens-Limestone connection to this story is what makes it this paper's number one.
- See page 1A for the recap.
APD: Man steals two first response vehicles, flees from police
- A Meridianville man went on a wild crime spree Aug. 6, stealing and crashing multiple vehicles, according to multiple agencies. His charges have been waived to a grand jury, according to court documents. He is accused of stealing multiple vehicles including an ambulance and a service truck from the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department during a police chase, according to information from Athens Police.
Diana Lynne Rogers
- , 39, will be in Limestone County court Feb. 15 for multiple charges related to a fatal stabbing, according to court records. She plead not guilty by reason of disease or defect on Nov. 22, according to court documents. Rogers was charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of Diane Crane Defoor, 58 on April 9, 2022. She was also charged with second-degree burglary and obstructing governmental operations. The grand jury returned an indictment on August 10 with the same charges.
Both former Athens City and Limestone County schools superintendents
- were sentenced in July for participating in a multiyear scheme to defraud the state education system. The scheme involved fraudulently enrolling students in Alabama virtual schools.
- Former Athens City Schools superintendent Trey Holladay was sentenced to five years in federal prison and he must pay nearly $3 million in restitution to Alabama State Department of Education. Former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison He was ordered to pay a fine of $15,000 and restitution in the amount of $13,000 to ALSDE. They weren’t the only ones facing charges.
- Former Athens City School administrator Rick Carter was sentenced to five and half years in federal prison. He was ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution. Retired teacher Greg Corkren was sentenced to 22 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution. Former Marengo Academy football coach David Tutt was sentenced to two years in federal prison and pay $259,000 in restitution as well as a $15,000 fine.
Mistrial in Mason Sisk case After new evidence from a cellphone, Judge Chadwick Wise declared a mistrial in the capital murder case for Mason Sisk.
Sisk was just 14 when he was accused of shooting his father, stepmother, six-year-old brother, four-year-old sister, and infant brother, in the head as they were sleeping on Sept. 2, 2019, in their Ridge Road, Elkmont, home.
Since the opening of testimony began in September 2022, was the absence of Mason’s parents cellphones, which were with the FBI. Defense attorneys Michael Sizemore and Shay Golden had motioned for a mistrial then, contending that the transcripts of the phones’ texts could have helped them in preparing Mason’s defense. At the time, Judge Wise said he would make his decision if the phones contained exculpatory evidence. Not even a week later, the defense was informed the FBI had broken into one of the phones and they received more than 180 pages of messages.
“Apparently, last week there was retrieved a large amount of information that is now able to be viewed. In a practical matter, the defense has not had time to prepare its case. The court has no choice but to declare a mistrial. I apologize for what I have to do,” Judge Wise said.
