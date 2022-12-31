- Local student speaks on teacher certification changes This story comes in at #8 on our Top 10 list for 2022. Earlier this year state education board members voted to allow alternatives for students who have been unable to pass the Praxis. Previously, teacher candidates had to pass the Praxis test in their subject area, have a GPA in their subject area of 2.5, and pass the edTPA assessment as a part of student teaching. Local teacher candidate, Livingston Long, shared his struggles with passing the Praxis with the board during a meeting. “I’d been talking to board members and the chief of staff for the state board of education, and they presented a proposal to modify the requirements. I talked to them about how that would go and if it would apply to me and if it would create potential openings for teachers to fill those positions,” said Long.
Erik Jimenez Antonio walked the halls of Julian Newman Elementary School and Athens High School, and earlier this year he walked the stage to receive his Ph.D. in Material Science from Clemson University. As a first generation college student, his parents encouraged him to work towards his goals. Antonio’s former teachers at AHS “the epitome of a Golden Eagle.”
Students from iAcademy at Athens Elementary had opportunity early in December to visit their new classrooms with their teacher
Construction of the new Athens Elementary building began in September 2021. This state-of-the-art, $19 million dollar school is located on the previous site at 515 N. Madison Street. iAcademy faculty and staff have already started moving boxes in will welcome their students "home" next week on Jan. 4, 2023.
Elementary school students in Athens
City have the unique opportunity to participate in community gardening as part of their project-based learning. As part of the community gardening, students learn about companion planting. The community garden allows students to learn valuable research skills while encouraging healthy eating, team work, and emotional and social development.
Link_sjbztmxeBack in March, Athens City Schools confirmed an elementary school student was left at the Nashville Zoo while on a field trip. According The Nashville Zoo, the student approached a worker concerned the group had left him behind. This action initiated the zoo’s lost child protocol. The student was reunited with his parents during the afternoon, after being in the custody of zoo security for 2 hours.
”As you can imagine, we are all devastated that this occurred. We are currently reviewing this matter and our field trip procedures,” said Beth Patton, ACS superintendent, at the time.
