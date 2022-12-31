- The Man: Athens man performs with The Killers
- This story comes in at #9 on the Top 10 of 2022.
- Crowds lined up for a chance to meet and visit with several stars from classic television shows Little House on the Prairie and The Waltons. The stars appeared in Rogerville’s North Alabama Christmas Market and fans, many from out of town, gave them an impressive welcome.
Local YouTuber reaches 100K subscribers
- Harrison Black, a 2021 graduate of Athens High School currently attending Auburn University, had dreamed of being a YouTube star from a very young age. He recently reached a major milestone – amassing more than 100,000 subscribers to his ToastedNoodle YouTube channel. Black received a plaque from YouTube that he calls “his baby” and his channel continues to rise in popularity. Black tells his friends’ high school and childhood adventures but on subject matters that all ages can relate – some funny and some serious. From first loves, heartbreak, hanging at “Village Pi” or meeting at “Bobangles,” the stories are a reminder that kids today are not as different as one might think.
Drummer Jake Hodges a valued asset of the AHS marching band
- Athens student, Jake Hodges, despite some limitations, quickly solidified his place in the AHS drumline. Since birth, Jake has been nonverbal and non ambulatory, but his father Jeremiah points out that it is wrong to think his son can’t communicate. Seeing how much he loves music, Jake’s parents, Jeremiah and Jenny, presented him with the opportunity to join the band in middle school, and that’s where Jake thrived. It was important to the Hodges that Jake not be seen as a “mascot” or participating in an effort for someone else to be “checking a box.”
- “That’s been quite the opposite experience that we’ve had with the Athens Band. His band director (Ty Parker) and his drumline leader (John Deemer), I have told everyone that will listen: they don’t tolerate Jake’s participation, they are enthusiastic about Jake’s participation. They want him to be a part of what’s going on. You can see that through the other kids,” Jeremiah said.
Link_bylphfdgIt was January 2016 when the world was first introduced to a bloodhound from Elkmont named Ludavine. The energetic pooch was enjoying a peaceful morning on her owner April Hamlin’s farm when she noticed something out of the ordinary — the start of the Elkmont Half-Marathon. Ludavine, curious about all the hullabaloo, decided to join in on all the fun. After Ludavine’s sixth place finish, the Elkmont half-marathon, organized by the Elkmont cross country team, was renamed to the Elkmont Hound-dog Half. She made guest appearances each year but did not participate in the race.
Top 5: Lifestyles
