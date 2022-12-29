Scroll through the photos above for the top five images from 2022.

  1. Something that could only have been found in Limestone County that perplexed people –  Armadillo's playing poker.
  2. The special needs rodeo returned to Athens after the pandemic had stopped the Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo the previous two years.
  3. Aaron Wickham, The Turf Tamer, goes the extra yard each year to create a patriotic display at his home in Legacy Grove Subdivision.
  4. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks dances with Helen Ruth Duncan, a Limestone County resident, at the Athens Dulcimers’s July 19 performance at the Athens Activity Center.
  5. Elkmont Elementary School broke ground on a new location on Sept. 21.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you