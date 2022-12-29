Scroll through the photos above for the top five images from 2022.
- Something that could only have been found in Limestone County that perplexed people – Armadillo's playing poker.
- The special needs rodeo returned to Athens after the pandemic had stopped the Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo the previous two years.
- Aaron Wickham, The Turf Tamer, goes the extra yard each year to create a patriotic display at his home in Legacy Grove Subdivision.
- Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks dances with Helen Ruth Duncan, a Limestone County resident, at the Athens Dulcimers’s July 19 performance at the Athens Activity Center.
- Elkmont Elementary School broke ground on a new location on Sept. 21.
