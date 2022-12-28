2022 saw a consistent flow of business related news, but two that stand out are the opening of Buc-ees and the closing of Cinemagic.
We’ll have all of the top five business stories in the End of the Year edition on Dec. 31. The stories below come in at the number two and three spot. The top story will be revealed Dec. 31 along with two honorable mentions to round out the top five.
Earlier this year, the Cinemagic movie theater closed its doors after decades of service. In November, Athens welcomed Buc-ees along the interstate in the Tanner area.
Both events garnered public attention across Athens-Limestone. They are reprinted below as we take these last few papers of the year to look back on all of our top stories of 2022.
