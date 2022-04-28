This year’s NFL draft has the chance to be unlike any other in recent years with a possible long wait before any of the players who throw, catch or run with the ball coming off the board.
With no sure-fire quarterback prospects in the draft and several good-but-not-elite receiving prospects, the offensive linemen and defensive players should dominate the early picks with the top skill position player on The Athletic’s composite big board of 70 draft analysts being Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10.
There has never been a draft that didn’t have a quarterback, receiver, running back or tight end taken in the top 10 picks in the history of the NFL, with a player from those positions going in the top five in all but one of the past 24 drafts.
The only year in that span where it didn’t happen came in 2013 when four offensive linemen led by tackles Eric Fisher and Luke Joeckel went in the top seven and the first skill position player taken was receiver Tavon Austin at No. 8 by the Rams.
The only other times in the common draft era starting in 1967 that a skill position player didn’t go in the top five were 1997 (Ike Hilliard, seventh), 1991 (Herman Moore, 10th), 1988 (Tim Brown, sixth), 1985 (Al Toon, 10th) and 1968 (Larry Csonka, eighth).
Quarterbacks have dominated the top of the draft in recent years with the past four No. 1 picks playing the position and at least two QBs going in the top six in each of those seasons.
The only time in the past 21 drafts that a quarterback didn’t go in the top three came in 2013 when E.J. Manuel was the first taken at No. 16 by Buffalo. That was one of 11 times in the common draft era that no QB went in the top 10.
Three of those drafts featured star QBs taken after round one with Hall of Famers Ken Stabler and Brett Favre going in the second round in 1968 and 1991, and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady going in the sixth round in 2000.
This also could be the rare year without a running back going in the first round — something that has happened only once in the common draft era when Bishop Sankey was the first back taken at 54th overall by Tennessee in 2014.
While it remains to be seen how high the top receiver goes, several are expected to be taken in round one. The record for receivers in the first round is seven in 2004 with seven other years having six taken, most recently in 2000.
