The Tinsel Trail, hosted by the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, is currently underway. The The Town of Ardmore held its tree lighting ceremony Friday, and members of Wooley Springs Children's Choir performed at the annual event. The Tinsel Trail is located at the Bryan House at the corner of Ardmore Avenue and First Street.
Touring the Tinsel Trail
- The News Courier
