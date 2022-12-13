Name: Dana Trockenbrot
School: Creekside Primary School
Grade(s) taught: K-3
Subject(s) taught: All
Post secondary education: Bachelor’s and Master’s at the Univ. of North Alabama
How many years have you been teaching? 13
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 10
What led you to choose your career path in education? Even as a little girl, I taught my stuffed animals. It’s always been a passion of mine, and I’ve always connected with children. I also have a lot of patience.
Educators have faced a lot of adversity lately. What is one way you have grown professionally? Being a teacher through the COVID pandemic was extremely difficult. There were times where I was planning, recording, coaching, and teaching live lessons remotely. I feel more equipped to teach in different avenues and environments.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? I always feel comfortable sharing ideas and asking questions. I feel like our leaders value teachers’ input.
What is one thing you have accomplished that you are most proud of? I have completed my MSLE training, which is a program to become a Dyslexia Therapist. It was harder than both of my degrees, but I have gained so much knowledge. This accomplishment has really changed my life.
Favorite book? “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Crafting
What piece of advice do you always give your students? You can do hard things!
