Name: Hanah Hicks
School: Clements High School
Grade(s) taught: 6th & 7th Grade
Subject(s) taught: English Language Arts
Post secondary education: Bachelor of Arts in English with minor in education 6-12, Athens State University, 2018
Master of Education in English Language Arts, University of West Alabama, 2022
How many years have you been teaching? 3
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 3
What led you to choose your career path in education? My love of learning, reading, and writing led me to choose my path in education. In high school, my dual enrollment English teacher acknowledged my writing skills and encouraged me to share my talents with others. Unlike many college students, I pursued a career in education and never second-guessed my choice. Over the years, I have learned from all my teachers, both good and bad, and they have shaped me into the educator I am today.
Educators have faced a lot of adversity lately. What is one way you have grown professionally? As I have gained more experience, I have gotten more flexible. I used to worry about not finishing a lesson as I planned. Now, I tend to slow down and stay at a pace that works best for my students. I worry less about staying on a rigid schedule and focus more on giving my students plenty of time to master the content.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? The thing I enjoy the most about working for Limestone County Schools is the feeling that we are all goal-oriented towards helping our students succeed. We are one family focused on helping students from all backgrounds grow academically, socially, and emotionally.
What is one thing you have accomplished that you are most proud of? I am proud that I completed my Bachelor’s degree in 3.5 years, and I also completed my Master’s degree before I turned 25. I am also honored to be the first person in my immediate family to earn a Master’s degree.
Favorite book? “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Shopping at thrift stores and yard sales
What piece of advice do you always give your students? There is too much hate and meanness in the world already, so always be kind. You can always say something nice to someone else.
